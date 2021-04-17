‘Mare of Easttown’ Premieres, Country Music’s Big Night, ‘Zoey’ Guest Star Returns, ‘Atlantic Crossing’ Lives Up to Its Name

Hi, TV Insider’s other critic Linda Maleh here! While Matt Roush is on a much deserved vacation, I’ll be bringing you our daily picks for what’s Worth Watching so that you never miss a moment of great television:
Mare of Easttown sets the stage with a dark mystery in its series premiere. The ACM Awards are coming to you live from the home of country music, Nashville. Bernadette Peters revisits Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (insert humble request that she become a more regular character). Crown Princess Märtha (Sofia Helin) finally arrives in the United States on Atlantic Crossing.
