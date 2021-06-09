Maren Morris and Gabby Barrett pull out of CMT Music Awards

Maren Morris and Gabby Barrett will no longer be appearing at tonight's (09.06.21) CMT Music Awards.
The country stars were due to perform at the ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, but have been forced to pull out at the last minute.
Maren, who was due to sing 'Line by Line' with JP Saxe, cited a "scheduling conflict" as the reason for her having to cancel her appearance.
The 31-year-old star told fans on her Instagram Story: “Due to a scheduling conflict, I will not be performing at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday.
"I know @jpsaxe will slay it and I am so excited for his album to come out soon!”
JP will instead be joined by Ingrid Andress.
And Gabby, who was to duet with Lady A and Carly Pearce, will be replaced by Lindsey Ell.
The 21-year-old singer said “personal circumstances” made it impossible for her to attend.
She wrote on Instagram: "I’m really sad to share that because of personal circumstances I won’t be able to perform with @ladya and @carlypearce on Wednesday at the @cmt Music Awards! I’ll be rooting for you guys and all of the incredibly talented nominees and performers! So appreciate all of your support and will see yall on the road this summer (sic)".
Both artists are nominated for Female Video of the Year, while Maren is in contention for Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year.
Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown will co-host the awards show.
