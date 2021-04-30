Maren Morris and more set for SHEIN's Together Fest live-stream

Maren Morris, Nick Jonas and more are set to perform at fashion brand SHEIN's second annual Together Fest.
The 'Middle' hitmaker and the 'Jealous' hitmaker will be joined by Steve Aoki, Tinashe, and more for the charity live-stream event on Sunday (02.04.21), which can be streamed via SHEIN's app.
The concert is part of their Light-a-Wish campaign, which launched in December, and will see SHEIN donate $300,000 to three charities chosen by its community; NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Together We Rise and Ecologi
Maren says the concert will be a "morale booster" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
She told People: "I try to be very charitable, especially in this year,
"It's really cool to partner with a brand that is just as avid in [giving back] and can tie in a fun element with live music.
"People miss live music so much right now. To give them any bit of it is definitely a morale booster."
And the 31-year-old singer has revealed she is set to wear an outfit inspired by Kate Hudson's 'Almost Famous' alter ego Penny Lane from the 2001 comedy classic.
She said: "I loved it because it's comfortable and it's crochet. It reminded me of 'Almost Famous' vibes like Kate Hudson. So yeah, it's super cute and affordable. I love all those things."
