Maren Morris slams pressure on mothers to 'snap back' after giving birth

Maren Morris slammed the pressure on mothers to "snap back" after giving birth.
The 'Middle' singer - who has 12-month-old son Hayes with her husband Ryan Hurd - has insisted she will never use the term "trying to get my body back" again as she never "lost" it in the first place and she is "proud" of her figure.
Writing on Instagram, she admitted: "am never saying 'trying to get my body back' again. no one took it, i didn’t lose it like a set of keys. the pressure we put on mothers to "snap back" is insurmountable and deeply troublesome. you are and always were a f****** badass. and yeah, I’m proud. (sic)"
Meanwhile, the 30-year-old country singer previously insisted she is "back to normal" after battling postpartum depression.
She explained: "I'm kind of coming through the tunnel now. I feel back to normal. Fortunately, I was able to do phone therapy during the pandemic. People that love me around me that are like, 'Hey, if you're drowning right now, there's help.' ... You're trying to become a new mother and good parent and do everything right."The 'My Church' singer gave birth to Hayes via a cesarean section, and she recently spoke up about the "major surgery" she endured.
She said last year of her birthing experience: "The postpartum of a C-section is so brutal. I wish people talked more about their C-section stories ... It was this unexpected surgery, a major surgery, I ended up getting."
And although she's been struggling with her mental health, Maren couldn't be happier with her life as a parent, because her son is a "magical human" who has been a "good distraction" in the coronavirus pandemic.
She gushed: "He's great. We really couldn't have asked for a more magical human to be brought into our lives during this crazy time and he's been a good distraction from not being able to tour."
