Margaret Qualley thanks FKA twigs

Margaret Qualley has "thanked" FKA twigs for speaking out about Shia LaBeouf.
The 'Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood' star - who briefly dated the 'Transformers' star - has spoken up in support of the 'cellophane' singer after she accused the actor of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress during the course of their brief relationship in 2019.
Alongside a photo of FKA twigs from Elle magazine, in which she listed some of the abuse she received, Margaret captioned it: "Thank you."
Meanwhile, FKA twigs previously admitted she thinks it is a "miracle she came out alive" from her relationship with LaBeouf as she recounted what happened to her.
She said: "It's a miracle I came out alive ... If you put a frog in a boiling pot of water, that frog is going to jump out straightaway.
"Whereas if you put a frog in cool water and heat it up slowly, that frog is going to boil to death. That was my experience being with LaBeouf."
And the 33-year-old singer wants to open up about her alleged experience in the hope it will help other people in similar situations. She added: "I think it’s luck. I honestly wish I could say that I found some strength and I saw this light. I wish I could say, ‘[It is] a testament to my strong character,’ or ‘It’s the way my mother raised me.' It’s none of that.
"It’s pure luck that I’m not in that situation anymore ... People wouldn’t think that it would happen to a woman like me. The biggest misconception is, ‘Well, you’re smart. If it was that bad, why didn’t you leave?’ ... It can happen to anyone ... It made me realise I need to come forward and talk about my experience."LaBeouf has denied all the allegations made against him.
