Margot Robbie helping young people with disabilities to live independently

Margot Robbie is helping young people with disabilities to live independently.
The ‘Suicide Squad’ star has been given the inaugural RAD Impact Award – which is funded by Luxury Stores at Amazon – and has chosen to share the prize with the non-profit organization Youngcare, which builds specialist disability accommodation to give young people with disabilities the chance to live on their own with the right care and support.
Margot has previously worked with Youngcare – who also offer free support lines and provide grants funding for young Australians with disabilities – and says sharing the award with them makes the accolade “the most special award” she’s ever received.
She said: "It's amazing. It's amazing for so many reasons. An award is always a nice thing, but the fact that I could share it with someone, and knowing that it actually would have a huge impact for a charity that I really care about just makes it probably the most special award I could ever receive."
The 30-year-old actress and producer also has personal connections to the organization, which helped make the charitable deed even more special.
She added to People magazine: "I've known and still know young people around my age who have high care needs, and my mum has worked with kids with disabilities throughout my life. So I've always been privy to that.
"To think that there are people my age, younger, older, in my age range who have their independence taken away from them due to a disability or the needs that they have ... I can't fathom that.
"In the position that I'm in, I have this incredible opportunity to not just do more, but have a real impact. So I'm very aware of that."
Other recipients of the award include Charlize Theron, Travis Scott, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Laverne Cox.
RAD stands for Redcarpet Advocacy and is a female-founded social enterprise that creates advocacy campaigns to illuminate values and drive impact for charities.
