Margot Robbie 'so happy' for Lady Gaga to take over as Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie is "so happy" Lady Gaga is set to play Harley Quinn in 'Joker: Folie a Deux'.

The 32-year-old actress - who played the character in 'Suicide Squad' (2016), 'Birds of Prey' (2020) and 'The Suicide Squad' (2020) - loves the idea of the iconic role being passed around "great actors", with each getting the chance to share their own take on the comic book creation.

Top Videos

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.