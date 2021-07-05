Margot Robbie uses nappy cream as lip balm

Margot Robbie uses nappy cream as a lip balm.
The 31-year-old actress keeps an array of goodies in her Chanel backpack for when she is on the go, including hand sanitiser, face sprits, and Bepanthen nappy ointment for her lips as it is more soothing than lip balm.
She explained: "This is Bepanthan, it's an antiseptic cream technically for baby's nappies and stuff but I use it as a lip balm and it's really good."
The 'Suicide Squad' star likes to make a fashion statement by taking her luxury handbag everywhere as she is always "on the run".
She told British Vogue: "My bag is a Chanel backpack so I think that would say I'm interested in fashion but I'm also quite pragmatic. I'm on the run. I've got lots going on."
Meanwhile, the blonde beauty previously revealed she feels at her most "attractive" when she is living in the "moment" and "being free" because women are "strong" and "feminine" when they are "genuinely having fun".
She said: "Women are strong, and distinctly feminine characteristics are also distinctly strong characteristics. Being feminine isn't a sign of weakness any more. Something I've been talking about with my girlfriends lately is that we all look our best when we're smiling and having fun - when I catch people in that moment when they're genuinely laughing, that's when they're glowing and look gorgeous. I think having fun and being free is the most attractive thing ... doing whatever makes you feel your best so that you show your best qualities to the world."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.