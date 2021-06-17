Margot Robbie's husband has WHAT phobia?

Margot Robbie's husband Tom Ackerley is scared of snakes.
'The Suicide Squad' actress has revealed that her English film producer spouse suffers from terrible ophidiophobia and is constantly worried about what might slither into the garden at their Los Angeles home, whereas she, as an Australian, grew up around serpents.
In an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', she revealed: "My husband hates snakes.
"He's English. You guys don't have them obviously really at all in England, I guess. But I mean, they're everywhere! I'm living in LA and there was a two-metre snake … just outside the kitchen, just in the garden the other day. Yeah, he almost had a coronary!"
Margot, 30, and Tom, 31, met on the set of the 2014 movie 'Suite Francaise', and after becoming friends first 'The Wolf of Wall Street' star realised she had strong feelings for the Brit, and luckily he admitted he felt the same way about her when she confessed her love to him.
Speaking to Vogue back in 2016, she said: "I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit.
"And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him.' And then it happened, and I was like, 'Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.'"
Margot and Tom are business partners as well as spouses. They run the LuckyChap Entertainment production company together.
