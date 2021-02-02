Maria Shriver: I'm in awe of Katherine Schwarzenegger

Maria Shriver is “in awe” of her daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger’s parenting skills.
The 65-year-old journalist and author has heaped praise on her daughter Katherine after she welcomed her own daughter, Lyla, with her husband Chris Pratt back in August last year.
Maria – who has her daughter with ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger, with whom she also has Christina, 29, Patrick, 27, and Christopher, 23 – admitted she was amazed to see “what a beautiful mother” Katherine has become, but insisted she wasn’t “surprised”.
She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: "I'm in awe at what a beautiful mother she is, but I'm not surprised. It's been a gift to me. It's been a gift to her siblings, her father and to everyone who loves [her and Chris]. To see somebody step into a role of motherhood is really a beautiful thing. I'm a big believer that motherhood and parenting is the most valuable work that we do in this world."
Katherine, 31, and Chris, 41, welcomed their daughter in August, and even paid tribute to Katherine’s mother when they opted to name her Lyla Maria.
Writing on Instagram at the time of Lyla’s birth, the couple wrote: "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn't be happier and we feel extremely blessed! Love, Katherine and Chris."
And a few months later, Katherine revealed she’s been finding motherhood to be "the greatest gift and such a joy" despite the "unique experience" of having to balance it all amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
She said: "It's a really hard time for everyone, and being pregnant and having my first child in a pandemic is definitely a silver lining in this wild year we've had. I feel really blessed to have been able to become a mom during this time.
"It's something that I've looked forward to my whole life."
