Marianne Faithfull: The 60s were fun but also hard

Marianne Faithfull found the 1960s “difficult”
The ‘As Tears Go By’ singer – who left her husband John Funbar to embark on a relationship with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger in 1966 – saw her career take off during the decade but also developed a drug addiction, and looking back now, although she had “fun” at the time, it wasn’t quite as smooth-sailing as other people remember.
Speaking to the new issue of Uncut magazine, she said: “I did have fun in the 60s but I also found it really hard.
“I never quite get that – everybody goes on and on about how great the 60s were. I thought they were difficult.”
And the 74-year-old star wasn’t impressed with her image as a rock star’s muse to Mick and his bandmate Keith Richards, rather than an artist in her own right.
She said: “I really wasn’t a good muse. I was a very bad muse. IT’s a rotten job!
“I don’t think you can be a good muse. You’ve got to die of consumption!”
Marianne’s latest record, ‘She Walks In Beauty’, features spoken-word versions of some of her favourite poems but she admitted she gets frustrated when the Romantic poets are compared to her former lovers like Mick.
The musician - who was homeless for a period of time in the 1970s - said: “Someone said that to me yesterday and I got really angry!
“I can’t bear it when journalists always try to hook something up to Mick – I mean Mick is highly intelligent and knows all these poems, but he didn’t have anything to do with this…
“I’ve got over it. I’ve realised it’s normal to try and do that. To try and get more than one big name in the article, isn’t it?”
