Mario Lopez had row over best side of stage

Mario Lopez "got into a little fight" with Elizabeth Berkley at the People's Choice Awards.
The 'Saved by the Bell' co-stars presented together at the ceremony in November 2020 and the 47-year-old presenter revealed that, shortly before they were due on stage, he and his friends exchanged words over who got to stand on the left of the stage.
Interviewing Elizabeth as guest host of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in an episode airing on Monday (29.03.21), Mario recalled: "The last time we saw each other in person was at the People's Choice Awards, and we got into a little fight backstage before."
With an image of them on stage shown on screen, he added: "As you can see, I want to point out to our viewers, you're on the left side—you're standing on the left side—which is usually the side I like to stand on, purely for superstitious reasons. It's like a good luck thing.
You like to do it because you rock your hair a certain way, and because of the part, correct?"
The 48-year-old actress insisted their row was just "playful banter".
She quipped: "No, no, no! Superstitious, or you like that side?
"No, we didn't get into like a real fight. It was our playful banter, but like brother-sister."
Mario agreed: "No, we're always laughing and teasing each other."
Mario recently paid tribute to another 'Saved by the Bell' co-star, Dustin Diamond, following his death from cancer at the age of 44.
He said: “He was like a little brother to me, we always remained in contact over the years. I actually just spoke with him a couple of weeks ago after he got his diagnosis. Even then, he was full of energy and he was so optimistic. Life is just so fragile and not to be taken for granted. Our prayers are with Dustin’s family and his friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.