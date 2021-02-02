Mario Lopez remembers Dustin Diamond

Mario Lopez has urged people not to take life for granted following the death of his "little brother" Dustin Diamond.
The 44-year-old actor passed away on Monday (01.02.21) just weeks after being diagnosed with stage four small cell carcinoma, commonly referred to as advanced lung cancer, and his former 'Saved by the Bell' co-star paid an emotional tribute to his friend on TV just hours after the news broke.
Speaking on 'Access Hollywood', Mario, 47, said: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce my friend and 'Saved by the Bell' co-star Dustin Diamond passed away this morning at the age of 44 from stage IV cancer.
“He was like a little brother to me, we always remained in contact over the years. I actually just spoke with him a couple of weeks ago after he got his diagnosis. Even then, he was full of energy and he was so optimistic. Life is just so fragile and not to be taken for granted. Our prayers are with Dustin’s family and his friends.”
Earlier in the day, the presenter had shared a number of photos of himself and Dustin together on Instagram and wrote: "You will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on.”
Dustin's publicist admitted the star's loved ones were "grateful" that his battle with cancer had been short because it was so "brutal".
Roger Paul said in a statement: "He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.
“He has become a larger part of our everyday life: A part of our family and friend circle.
“Dustin was a humorous and high-spirited individual whose greatest passion was to make others laugh. He was able to sense and feel other peoples’ emotions to such a length that he was able to feel them too—a strength and a flaw, all in one. Dustin Diamond was a character in and of himself: an unpredictable spitfire who always left us shocked, but never left us bored. We are thankful he trusted us enough to share his genuine, authentic self with our team. We wish you knew him in the way that we did.”
