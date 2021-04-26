Mark and Donnie Wahlberg's mother Alma laid to rest

Mark and Donnie Wahlberg's mother Alma has been laid to rest.
The 'Wahlburgers' star passed away at the age of 78 after battling dementia on March 18, and on Saturday (24.04.21), the brothers were seen carrying their late mom's casket at her funeral at the Saint Teresa of Calcutta Church in Dorchester, Massachusetts.
The siblings' wives, Rhea Durham and Jenny McCarthy, respectively, also attended.
In a touching tribute, Donnie, 51, hailed the Wahlberg matriarch as the "most loving human being" he's "ever known", who "undoubtedly shaped" him into "the man" he is.
Part of his lengthy tribute posted on Instagram, which featured a video montage of memories with his parent, read: “I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman. My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am.
“I’ve often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it’s true. She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I’ve ever known.”
Mark, 49, wrote alongside a picture of his mom: “My angel. Rest in peace."
While Donnie's wife also posted a touching tribute to her mother-in-law.
She wrote: "To my sweet Alma. I could not have asked for a better mother-in-law.
"Always kind, always made me feel loved and she will always be an inspiration to so many.. Love you so much Alma."
Alma was also mother to Paul, Arthur, Tracey, Michelle, Jim, Robert, and the late Debbie Wahlberg, who died in 2003.
Last summer, New Kids on the Block star Donnie gave an update on his mother's health.
He wrote: "I know that so many of you have asked how my mom Alma is doing.
"During my visit, she didn’t remember much, and was often confused, but somehow she was still Alma.
"She still lights up a room. She still made me smile. She’s still stubborn.
"Sending my heartfelt love, and sincerest wishes, to all those away from their loved ones."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.