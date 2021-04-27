Mark Consuelos threw Kelly Ripa's ring out the window

Mark Consuelos once threw Kelly Ripa's wedding ring out of the window.
The 'Riverdale' actor and the television presenter tied the knot in 1996 but soon after they got married, they briefly questioned their romance, with Mark going as far as throwing out the piece of jewellery.
She recalled: "When we first got married, I think Mark felt like he rushed into it, and maybe he made a mistake and maybe he was regretting it. And he took my wedding ring and threw it out the window. And then he turned around, and I said, 'I'm still here.' Because I really think he thought in that moment and I would somehow ... vanish or evaporate. I was like, 'Now what?'
"I think it was, like, that moment of 'Oh my gosh, she is still here and I just did that horrible thing and she's still here. She doesn't really seem that rattled.' I looked at him and I said, 'I get it. I get it. I'm young and married, too. I'm scared, too. I get it. This is forever. I'm with you. Now, we have to go find that ring."
And Kelly understands why Mark felt so scared about their romance.
Speaking on the Double Date podcast, she added: "I am sure for a lot of people, it would have said, 'I'm done. That is outrageous. That is crazy behaviour.' And I understood where it was coming from. It was coming from a place of terror and genuine fear. And 'Oh my god, I have to spend the rest of my life with this woman who does not value time, who is chronically late.'"
Mark and Kelly share children - Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 18.
