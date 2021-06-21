Mark Hamill congratulates late Carrie Fisher on Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Mark Hamill has congratulated his ‘Star Wars’ co-star Carrie Fisher on her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The late actress – who passed away in 2016 – was among those announced to be receiving a coveted star on the Walk of Fame as part of the 2022 honourees list, and to celebrate the occasion, her co-star Mark took to Instagram to heap praise on the Princess Leia star.
He wrote alongside a series of snaps of himself with Carrie: “I congratulate & salute all 38 new #HollywoodWalkOfFame honorees-Welcome to the neighborhood!
“Much love & a very special 1-finger salute to the incomparable, hilarious & irreverent force of nature that was my space sis Carrie Fisher. Her star will blaze from here to eternity (sic)”
Mark – who played Leia’s brother, Luke Skywalker, in the sci-fi franchise – previously advocated for Carrie to receive a star on the iconic boulevard in 2018, although he noted stars who have died are often posthumously honoured at least five years after their death.
He tweeted at the time, which was the same year he received his own star: "Carrie WILL get her well-deserved Star on the Walk of Fame, it's only a matter of when. The rule is a 5-year wait when awarded posthumously (sic)”
Carrie’s honour was announced last week, when it was also confirmed the likes of Jason Momoa, Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Michael B. Jordan, Ewan McGregor, Regina King, Salma Hayek, and Willem Dafoe, who are all receiving stars for their services to motion pictures.
In the television category, the likes of Ricky Gervais, Tracee Ellis Ross, Norman Reedus, and Bob Odenkirk are among the recipients, while Black Eyed Peas, DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, and Avril Lavigne have made the cut for musicians.
Walk of Fame chair Ellen K said in a statement: “The Walk of Fame Selection Panel is pleased to announce 38 new honourees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honourees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world.
“The Panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each honouree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.