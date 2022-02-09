‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From ‘Dark Side of the Honeymoon’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 14, Episode 6, “Dark Side of The Honeymoon.”]
The honeymoon is coming to a close as the couples of Married at First Sight Season 14 wrap up their getaway to Puerto Rico in the latest episode, “Dark Side of the Honeymoon.”
From pivotal excursions to continued hostility for some pairs, the installment is filled with ups and downs. Below, we’re breaking it all down, but beware of major spoilers ahead.
A New Day Another Activity
It’s a new day in paradise and Lindsey and Mark are beginning it on a better note than the last time viewers saw them. It is revealed that the pair resolved their tiff following a less than romantic dinner where Mark asked to slow things down. Beginning the day with a better outlook, the duo chat over breakfast about religion and kids. Katina and Olajuwon try horseback riding, putting her out of her comfort zone. Instead of going with the flow over her fears, Olajuwon pressures Katina to keep going, something she isn’t thrilled about at the moment.
Steve and Noi go on a hybrid adventure of hiking and swimming, that quickly backfires when the pair’s nice time together is interrupted by a fish bite. Chris and Alyssa regroup and agree to partake in a round of tennis, but when it comes time to chat, she’s not having any of it. Alyssa is worried about how she’s being portrayed on the show and doesn’t like Chris’s implication that she’s not partaking in the experiment of Married at First Sight for the right reasons, and so she ultimately walks away without any resolution for the duo.
As the day carries on, it’s revealed that Mark’s been having issues with his landlord/mother figure who is supposedly evicting him while he’s away on the honeymoon. Lindsey is super supportive of her hubby and hopes he can put the concerns aside during a spa session.
Group Hangouts
While the couples enjoy alone time, they also get together in groups beginning with a double date for Michael and Jasmina with Olajuwon and Katina. Sitting on the beach, the quartet talk about compatibility and admit that they can see how they were matched with each other, but it’s clear from Jasmina’s side interviews that she’s still not sold on her and Michael’s communication which she’d like to see improve.
Alyssa & Chris Saga
After the failed tennis meetup, Chris video chats with his sister who ultimately tells him to cut his losses with Alyssa if she’s not going to put in the effort, something that Chris is seriously considering. Delivering two different versions of the same story, Alyssa meets with Katina and Jasmina while Chris meets with Lindsey and Mark. Alyssa tells the women that Chris is blaming her for things not working and that she’s annoyed because she feels like she’s being shown in a poor light.
Katina defends that Alyssa should try to learn more about Chris rather than assuming he’s exactly the way that his family and friends described him and Jasmina feels bad for him. Meanwhile, Lindsey and Mark are supportive shoulders for Chris to lean on and hints that he should maybe let go of the marriage.
Fun in the Sun
Letting go of the negativity, Lindsey and Mark enjoy flying kites in Old San Juan, Jasmina and Michael get to know each other better during a trip to some nearby waterfalls, and everyone gears up for a final group dinner. Lindsey is nervous considering her fight with Olajuwon upon their arrival, but that’s not the least of anyone’s concerns considering Alyssa and Chris’s predicament.
Group Dinner Confrontation
The initial discussions between the couples revolve around their experience on the trip and plans for the future including kids, learning each others’ preferences, and more. But it’s when the conversation turns to Alyssa and Chris that things really flip. When others inquire about their living situation plans, Alyssa tells them that she thinks her and Chris should split time in the space instead of moving in together.
With this being the first time he’s heard this, Chris is anything but okay. He tells Alyssa that he’s either all in or all out and she has to give it a better shot than splitting the apartment. Ultimately, everyone suggests the pair have this conversation privately, despite most of them being proud of Chris for speaking up.
'Married at First Sight': 5 Key Moments From 'It's Not a Shore Thing' (RECAP)
Her motivation appears to be staying in the apartment and having the experience without having to be married to Chris. He begs her to be honest about wanting to break up, but she won’t admit it. In the end, he tells her she can use the apartment, but it’s unclear if the pair will stay together moving forward.
What’s in store for the couples back in Boston? Only time will tell, but there’s surely drama around the corner.
Married at First Sight, Season 14, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.