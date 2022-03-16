[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 14, Episode 11, “Worst. Dinner Party. Ever!”]
The couples of Married at First Sight Season 14 are celebrating a milestone in the latest installment, “Worst. Dinner Party. Ever!” as they ring in their one-month anniversaries.
As they reflect on their first four weeks together and the first half of this social experiment, some see how far they’ve come while others realize that they haven’t made the most of their time. Below, we’re breaking down all of the revelatory twists and turns, so beware of spoilers.
Second Opinions
Some of the participants met up with friends to gain some outside perspective on their marriages, including Steve, who played basketball with a pal. When Steve brings up worries about Noi’s communication methods and how she leans on her friends, his buddy suggests that giving her time to adjust to marriage is what’s best for both of them. Meanwhile, Noi chats with her friend about Steve saying that love isn’t a dealbreaker for her, claiming that if he doesn’t sort his work life out, she could be walking away on Decision Day.
As for Mark, he meets with Chris, who despite not having things work with Alyssa, has become close buddies with Lindsey’s hubby. Together, they chat about Mark’s marriage and help search for a perfect one-month anniversary plant gift. Katina opens up to a friend about not being vulnerable enough for Olajuwon and claiming she’s enjoying the experience of marriage. And then there’s Michael who shares with a friend that he and Jasmina have made a breakthrough in their relationship.
Bumps in the Road
Mark reveals in a camera confessional that he has been asked to take a break from work until filming is over and as result, he wants to find a new job. When he tells Lindsey this, she isn’t thrilled as she saw this as an opportunity for them to spend more time together and make big decisions about their life together. Can the mood be saved by their incoming anniversary? We hope for their sake it does.
Waking Up
The couples wake up on their one-month anniversaries to special packages at their doors that contain wedding videos, photos, and vows. As a gesture for the celebration, Michael unveils a special breakfast for Jasmina that includes flower petals on the ground and more sweet surprises that she relishes. Over food, they talk about their anniversary plans and they decide to rewrite their vows to better fit their marriage as they walk forward into the future.
Special Dates
For their anniversary celebrations, the couples go on special dates and Katina’s the first to plan something exciting for Olajuwon as they take a gondola ride on the waterways of Boston. She was inspired by a past trip to Italy and they have a great time as it balances both of their interests. As for Mark, he surprises Lindsey with a camping getaway that includes a glamping teepee and brick oven to make pizzas. Considering he doesn’t love the outdoors, Lindsey appreciates the thought Mark put into the outing.
As for Michael, he takes Jasmina on a romantic dinner to the spot where they were married and they recite their new vows to one another. Together, they reignite the spark that started at their wedding but fizzled during the honeymoon. Steve and Noi go on a boat ride around Boston Harbor and eat sushi during the tour following a gift-giving session in which he gave Noi leopard print outfits for her dog and herself for a future family photo.
'Married at First Sight': 6 Key Moments From 'Mighty Mighty Boston Bonds' (RECAP)
Overall, it’s a mostly successful night out for most as the couples seem to have found a rhythm, but there are still some snags, like Steve saying he’s doing his best in the job department despite not wanting to work. As the night winds down, most couples get ready for bed, but Mark prepares a movie night for Lindsey which involves watching their wedding video in their glamping teepee.
Dinner Party Gone Wrong
The couples convene for a night out together and things get tense over dinner as they discuss their monthlong progress. While they talk about ups and downs, things take a turn when the conversation lands to Olajuwon who admits he has chemistry with Katina but that he isn’t sure it will work out. According to him, there was something on her phone that has caused doubt. Sharing this with the group, Katina is taken by surprise and the women knock him for calling her out without discussing it privately first.
Asking to leave early, everyone departs the dinner on an awkward note and we later learn upon Olajuwon and Katina returning home that he saw a dating app on her phone. She tells him that she isn’t using it and that explanation doesn’t seem good enough for him as he counters that he deleted his apps when entering this experiment. Their blowup fight leaves the episode on an unfinished note. What will happen next? Is Olajuwon going to throw away what he has for Katina based on this? Tune in next week to see how things unfold on Married at First Sight.
Married at First Sight, Season 14, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime
