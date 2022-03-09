[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 14, Episode 10, “Mighty Mighty Boston Bonds.”]
Married at First Sight Season 14 continues to see its remaining four couples fighting to make it work, and for some it’s a bigger struggle than it is for others.
In the latest episode, “Mighty Mighty Boston Bonds,” the experts test the couples on their intimacy levels and promote growing bonds. Who will rise to the occasion and who is struggling the most? Find out as we break down every major moment below, but beware of spoilers ahead.
Let’s Talk About Sex
Lindsey sits down for a heart-to-heart with one of her pals over video chat as they reflect on her marriage to Mark so far. When the topic of intimacy and sex comes up, Lindsey reveals that things had been going well between them initially until Mark decided to take a few steps back and stopped having sex altogether. Now, there’s been a few moments where Lindsey’s felt hopeful something would happen between them, and she doesn’t feel the effort or reciprocation from her husband. Can Mark pick up the hint or will this aspect of their relationship cause further damage to the marriage?
Expert Advice
The couples have some house visits with Dr. Viviana Coles, one of the season’s experts, as she chats about the bonds these pairs have formed so far. First up are Olajuwon and Katina who did not leave last week’s episode on good terms. When Dr. Viviana brings up the cooking and cleaning argument that Olajuwon has stuck by, he notes that he feels it’s a key component to being a spouse, and Katina feels bad about falling short in his eyes. Katina begins to cry and says that his words bring out insecurities that she’s not good enough for someone. Ultimately, they agree that being more vulnerable with each other could help mend things.
Dr. Viviana checks in on Steve and Noi next, asking about their physical connection, which they report is doing well as they continue to get closer. On a more serious note, they talk about fights and Noi’s choice to shut down in those moments. She feels guilty for upsetting Steve so much and agrees to be more open in the future. Then the topic of financial security comes up, leading Noi to admit that she’s never considered having a stay-at-home husband/father. But is it out of the realm of possibility? Only time will tell.
At Jasmina and Michael’s their conversation starts over physical closeness, something that isn’t really there for either one of them yet. They agree that they’d like more intimacy with one another, but communication always seems to get in the way. But the session ends on a positive note when they both agree to work on growing that connection.
And at Mark and Lindsey’s they discuss how they’re both fully committed to their marriage, but that there is some miscommunication when it comes to their intimacy. Lindsey is confused by Mark’s approach, and they work on finding a middle ground that will keep everyone happy.
After the Meeting
Michael and Jasmina get into a fight following their meeting with Dr. Viviana as her suggestion to keep a journal to share thoughts and feelings causes conflict between the pair. Jasmina thinks Michael should do the exercise, but she doesn’t feel it’s necessary for her, leading to a back-and-forth feud that ends in an impasse of sorts.
Meanwhile, Katina takes a different approach and plans a movie night for Olajuwon and her, which includes a counter covered in candy treats and more for them to enjoy. The gesture is greatly appreciated by Olajuwon, but can it keep the peace? Meanwhile, Lindsey invites Mark to participate in a nerf gun battle to promote fun and laughter, which works wonders.
Questions, Exercises & Fun
The experts give the couples some questions and exercises to work through, picking up with Jasmina and Michael, who talk about embarrassing moments from their past. For her, she discusses a prank that was pulled on her in high school; meanwhile, Michael tells Jasmina about how he earned the nickname “Pee Pee Boy” after an unfortunate accident as a child. The discussion appears to bring the duo closer together.
After Lindsey and Mark’s nerf gun battle, they receive a knock at the door which unveils a basket at their door. The basket in question is filled with all kinds of toys and goodies like a candy thong and a ball gag that Lindsey immediately makes Mark put on. Despite the awkwardness of the scenario, the pair can’t stop laughing over how ridiculous it all is as they talk about cuddling and words of affirmation.
In a quest to get closer, Jasmina and Michael explore tantric yoga together and answer questions the experts left them about their relationship. When she admits that she hasn’t been entirely vulnerable with him, Michael sees this as a breakthrough and the pair seem to really connect.
Steve and Noi have fun with a five senses game involving blindfolds and body shots, and they also write down their fears and burn the pages as a sign of letting go. Katina and Olajuwon also have fun with their basket as they play with some of the toys left for them and he gives her a massage.
Group Outings
The men meet up for a round of ice hockey, whereas the women participate in a session of aerial yoga. The vibes for the girls are much better without their former fellow bride Alyssa as everyone seems to get along just fine. When it comes to sharing thoughts and feelings, Steve opens up first to the other men, revealing he dropped the L-word. This is a big juxtaposition to Michael, who admits he’s struggling with Jasmina.
As the women’s conversation progresses, Katina says she’s just taking things day by day when it comes to Olajuwon and Lindsey reveals that she misses dating, which surprises her fellow brides. Despite his concerns, Michael later shares that his nerves about Jasmina are getting better as they improve their bond each passing day.
Hope for the Future
Lindsey asks Mark to woo her when they’re alone at home and although they’re sleepy and climbing into bed, he promises that he will woo her and adds that “it will be great.” Meanwhile, when Jasmina and Michael are getting ready for bed, she helps brush his beard, and the pair joke around. She admits that she’s feeling the sparks she first felt at their wedding, ending the episode on a hopeful note.
Married at First Sight, Season 14, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime
