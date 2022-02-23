[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 14, Episode 8, “Striking a Balance.”]
The couples of Married at First Sight Season 14 are coming to terms with reality in the latest episode, “Striking a Balance.”
Whether it’s for better or worse, the duos are getting to know each other better, and one pair is grappling with the truth of their doomed union. Below, we’re breaking down all of the Boston-set drama from the installment, so beware of major spoilers ahead.
Life After the Honeymoon
Following their return from the honeymoon last week, most of the couples are settling into married life with Olajuwon taking charge in the kitchen to cook breakfast for wife Katina. Steve does the same for Noi as she works remotely at home, supporting her despite his lack of employment at the moment. Meanwhile, Alyssa and Chris are back in their own apartments, starting from scratch after deciding to divorce in the previous episode.
Meeting with Friends
The couples take time apart from each other to reflect on their experiences so far with friends and family. First up is Olajuwon, who consults one of his married friends about getting physical with Katina. Olajuwon’s pal echoes Pastor Cal when he tells the man to take things to the next level with his wife and not overthink anything. Mark laments to one of his friends that he’s not sure about Lindsey’s social filter, and worries that if he can’t see her tone that side of herself down, he won’t fall in love.
Michael opens up to his sister about his struggles with Jasmina and a lack of communication, but she defends his new bride. She tells Michael that he can’t hold Jasmina’s on-guard behavior against her because she’s just protecting herself from potentially being hurt by the marriage.
Meanwhile, Katina has one of her pals over to her new apartment to discuss things, in which they bring up Olajuwon’s spirited lap dance at the wedding. Katina says she doesn’t mind it, but her friend brings up a red flag in the fact that Olajuwon had never dated a Black woman before marrying her. Katina isn’t concerned by this in the same way her friend appears to be though.
As for Jasmina, she visits her close friend Sam, who has experience with relationships, suggesting that communication, no matter how trivial, is key. Jasmina notes that she was upset about Michael’s lack of mentioning he has a female roommate and admits she needs to let it go in order to move forward.
Alyssa & Chris Tell Their Friends and Family
Instead of offering exciting updates about their marriage, Chris and Alyssa had to break the news of their divorce to friends and family. Chris tells his mother over a video call, indicating that he’s upset about how things turned out and that Alyssa didn’t try. Meanwhile, Alyssa paints an entirely different picture while meeting with one of her girlfriends, saying that she tried connecting with Chris and that he wouldn’t approach her, when in fact, footage proves otherwise. Instead of dwelling too much, Alyssa claims she’ll probably move to Texas and try her chances down there.
Housewarming Parties
The couples also welcomed their friends and family over to their new apartments for housewarming parties. Excited as ever, Mark and Lindsey kick off the tradition by setting up a make-your-own-pizza station and organizing games for their guests. Once the fun is out of the way, the couples separate for some one-on-one time with their spouse’s friends. Lindsey asks Mark’s friends about stress and they say he doesn’t typically bottle things in, noting it’s a bad sign if he does. As for Lindsey’s friends, they offer tips to Mark about helping reign in some of Lindsey’s overwhelming behavior.
Noi and Steve cook traditional dishes together for their guests, who have some interesting info to share. Steve’s pals try and reassure Noi that he has job prospects if needed, but it does little to soothe her concerns. Meanwhile, Noi’s friends insist that due to her childhood in a refugee camp, she needs the comfort of financial support, and they advise Steve to look for a permanent job.
Jasmina and Michael serve up tacos and margaritas to their guests which include Michael’s sister, who tells Jasmina that he needs her because he needs a strong woman in his life. As for Jasmina’s friends, they advise Michael to be patient with their pal. Olajuwon and Katina’s guests are surprised to hear the couple haven’t consummated their relationship and find that they’re serving store-bought fried chicken. Still, the good times abound mostly, although there’s some apprehension from Katina’s friends that Olajuwon is her perfect match.
Noi & Steve’s Dinner Gone Wrong
Following their party, Noi offers to make dinner for Steve, but he interrupts her cooking to drain pasta he thinks is overcooked. Noi doesn’t react well and silently leaves the apartment with her dog Sushi. Steve tries connecting with her, but she won’t answer his calls or texts and only returns more than a day later. When he confronts her approach to the situation, she admits she could have handled things better, including sharing a pointed message on social media calling out issues in their marriage. Noi defends that she was upset because she thinks his behavior was rude, but agrees with Steve that she can handle it better in the future.
Bowling Alley Woes
Chris and Alyssa invite the couples out for a bowling alley outing to share the news of their divorce. While they wait for the divorcing pair to arrive though, tensions begin to flare between Lindsey and Katina, and they aren’t made any better when Mark doesn’t support Lindsey’s behavior, complaining that she’s just inflaming the situation. The episode concludes with Mark talking to Chris about the ordeal while Lindsey locks herself in a bathroom and complains to a producer about being done with Mark and his lack of appreciation for her. What will happen next? Tune in next week to find out if these fights can be resolved or not.
Married at First Sight, Season 14, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime
