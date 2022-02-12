‘Marry Me’ & More New Valentine’s Day Movies to Stream

Staying in for Valentine’s Day and looking for a new dose of love? Check out these movies now streaming.
Marry Me
Fresh music from Jennifer Lopez adds bounce to this rom-com about megastar Kat Valdez (Lopez), who learns of her fiancé’s (Maluma) infidelity moments before they’re set to wed onstage mid-concert. She still says “I do”…to earnest single father Charlie (Owen Wilson, above, with Lopez), whom she plucks out of the audience. Will sparks fly between the different strangers? Hints director Kat Coiro, “Charlie’s very normal life is appealing to Kat.” Available now on Peacock
10 Truths About Love
Chicago dating and romance columnist Carina (Camilla Belle) is a rigid list-maker and rule-follower. But when her own relationship falls apart and she’s paired with carefree writer Liam (David Lafontaine) to get the male perspective, she learns that life (and love) may be better if she relaxes a little. Available now on tubi
The In Between
This romantic tear-jerker—taking cues from the 1990 classic Ghost—finds distraught young photographer Tessa (Joey King) unable to forget the love of her life, Skylar (Kyle Allen), who died in a car accident. She starts to believe he’s reaching out to her from beyond, which could be a chance for some closure. Available now on Paramount+
