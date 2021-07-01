Martha Stewart endures three-hour surgery

Martha Stewart has undergone a three-hour operation on her leg.
The 79-year-old lifestyle guru has been ordered to put her feet up and rest for the next two weeks and will still have limited mobility for weeks afterwards after she underwent a surgical procedure to repair a damaged Achilles.
Martha shared a photo of her left leg heavily bandaged and wrote on Instagram: “Not the prettiest photo nor the happiest back story. Bad timing all around. Ruptured my Achilles’ tendon a while ago.
“Tried to get it to heal on its own to no avail. The great @drjohnkennedy @nyulangone performed a three hour operation yesterday to repair the damage.
“Recuperating at home I have been ordered to lay still with leg elevated for two weeks. After that another two to four weeks of crutches. Then maybe some more normal activity.”
The chef explained how her injury had been the result of an accident in the dark.
She wrote: “Most such ruptures occur when dancing or playing sports. Mine was caused by a surprise step into a hole in the dark getting out of the car. Thank you NYU for attempting to make me whole again.”
In 2004, Martha was jailed for five months on charges related to insider trading and earlier this year, she admitted the experience made her “stronger”.
She said: “I knew I was strong going in and I was certainly stronger coming out. It was a very serious happening in my life. I take it very seriously. I’m not bitter about it, but…My daughter knows all the problems that resulted because of that. There’s a lot.”
And the incident led to one of her biggest regrets because probation restrictions meant that she was unable to accept an offer to host ‘Saturday Night Live’.
She said: “My only big regret that I can talk about is that ‘Saturday Night Live’ asked me to host. My probation officer wouldn’t give me the time. That really p***** me off, because I would have loved to have hosted Saturday Night Live. I’d like that on my résumé.”
