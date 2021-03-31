Mary Fitzgerald accuses Christine Quinn of lying about her

Mary Fitzgerald has accused Christine Quinn of "throwing her under a bus".
The 39-year-old star claimed her 'Selling Sunset' co-star told "a flat-out lie" by telling people Mary had never liked Christine's pregnancy announcement on social media, because she insisted she had already sent her a private voice message.
She said: "I found out through the media that [Christine] was pregnant…So I called and left her a voice text just saying how happy I am for her, congratulations, let me know if there’s anything I can do...
She added: "I wouldn’t be the first person she would call and she wouldn’t be the first person I would call either.
"But I didn’t expect her to respond in such a positive way and appreciative way and then go to the world and say I didn’t even acknowledge her pregnancy because that’s a flat-out lie and I have proof of it.”
“That’s what’s hurtful, is just the stuff she does for attention that’s actually mean to someone…that she actually knows [whose] trying to be nice.”
But in a TikTok post last month, Christine - who is married to Christian Richard - shared a screen recording of her pregnancy announcement and typed in the names of co-stars Christine, Heather Rae Young and Chrishell Stause to show they hadn't liked her post, while Chris Brown's 'Loyal' played in the background.
Mary told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "I was like, I thought we were OK, apparently we’re not, I don’t know."
The 39-year-old star insisted she doesn't care that she only found out about Christine's pregnancy through the media because they are "not that close".
Mary has yet to respond directly to Christine because she "doesn't want to deal with it" but admitted the tension will likely be raised in the next series of the show.
And she confirmed that at work “some people get along more than others” but that they can all “co-exist” and “work together.”
