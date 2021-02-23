Mary J Blige 'cried like a baby' as she turned 50

Mary J. Blige "cried like a baby" the moment she turned 50.
The singer celebrated the big milestone last month, and she admitted she was incredibly emotional after realizing she'd "made it".
Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she said: "Oh man, I feel great. When it hit 12 o'clock that night, I just cried like a baby because I made it.
"I've been through hell in my life, and to make it to 50, it was just beautiful. Family and friends were around, it was just beautiful."
Mary celebrated with friends and family in Turks and Caicos, and she was delighted with her bikini body.
As Ellen showed a photo and the audience applauded, the star added: "I've never looked like this in my life, much less at 50."
Meanwhile, living in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic has given Blige a chance to go back and listen to her old music for the first time.
She explained: "I really didn't like listening to even my speaking voice, let alone listening to Mary J. Blige, but I've grown so much in confidence that, during the quarantine, I don't know, something just said, 'Listen to some Mary J. Blige.' "
She felt like "an outside person" listening to the tunes, but she was amazed that "so many of the lyrics were helping now".
Last month, Mary was joined by the likes of Missy Elliott, Gabrielle Union, Angela Bassett, Common and gospel legend Karen Clark Sheard for a virtual birthday celebration.
The latter kicked off the celebrations by singing 'Happy Birthday', and the star's family and friends left messages for her big day.
Angela said: "Happy birthday, dearest darling Mary. I am so glad I get to live in a time and space where you exist…
"I am beyond thrilled that I have had moments to share the soft side of you and the exuberant side of you as well."
Meanwhile, Common hailed Mary as "an inspiration", and even reminisced on the crush he had on her when he was younger.
He added: "You’re looking more beautiful, more vibrant, more in your greatness. You’re an inspiration.
“You’ve always been one of my favorite artists, and people I’ve gotten to connect with, in this whole business.
"And I always crushed on you when I was younger — when we were younger… You’re the queen.”
