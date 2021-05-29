Mary J. Blige inducted into Apollo Theater's Hall of Fame

Mary J. Blige was inducted into the legendary Apollo Theater's Walk of Fame on Friday (05.28.21).
The 'Family Affair' hitmaker was honored by the iconic venue in New York City, following in the footsteps of the likes of Lionel Richie, Patti LaBelle, Smokey Robinson, and the late Ella Fitzgerald.
The 50-year-old star first appeared on stage there on 'Showtime at the Apollo' in 1992, returning for the music television show in 1995 and 2001.
A year later, Blige performed a sold-out show at the concert hall.
The actress, who received her plaque outside the Apollo, admitted: "It means everything. I mean the Apollo is the most important thing to our culture as African-American artists. If it wasn't for the Apollo, we wouldn't have a chance. People wouldn't have gotten discovered.
"This was the first place I made it, you know, before Madison Square Garden. This is it.
"Without the Apollo, there is no recognizing of Mary J. Blige."
Blige was previously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.
And, in February, she became a first-time nominee for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the class of 2021.
Meanwhile, the 'Mudbound' star recently confessed she "cried like a baby" the moment she turned 50.
The star celebrated the big milestone in January, and she admitted she was incredibly emotional after realizing she'd "made it".
She said: "Oh man, I feel great. When it hit 12 o'clock that night, I just cried like a baby because I made it.
"I've been through hell in my life, and to make it to 50, it was just beautiful. Family and friends were around, it was just beautiful."
Blige celebrated with friends and family in Turks and Caicos, and she was delighted with her bikini body.
She added: "I've never looked like this in my life, much less at 50."
