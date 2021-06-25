Mary J. Blige recalls 'etiquette school' early in career

Mary J. Blige was sent to "etiquette school" at the beginning of her career.
The 50-year-old star - who launched her new documentary 'Mary J. Blige's My Life' this week - has opened up about her early years in the music industry and how she struggled with people tried to "change" her.
She told Page Six: “They tried to change me earlier in my career.
"They did send me to etiquette school, and all types of stuff, but I just couldn’t feel it because I didn’t feel like myself.
“I just did it because that is just who I was — and I wasn’t standing upright. I had to grow into these gowns, and grow into walking with my back up straight.”
The R&B singer - who has won nine Grammy Awards and being nominated twice for the Oscars - also pointed out that her happiness hasn't come from fame and fortune.
She added: "I don’t care if I have $1 billion. Let me tell you something: Just because you have money, it means nothing if you are not happy in your heart, and your spirit, and with yourself."
Although Blige has suffered from depression and suicidal thoughts in the past, she explained how music has helped her through.
She said: “Music was a vessel God used to save my life. If I did not have music… I probably wouldn’t be here.
“There were so many things that happened … My mom struggling to raise us as a single mother.
"My dad not being around as a little kid, letting us struggle in a place that was terrible. I love him and respect him now, but I was angry for years about it.”
