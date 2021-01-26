Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy have finalised their divorce

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy have finalized their divorce.
As per Us Weekly, the 34-year-old actress and the 51-year-old French banker's settlement was signed off by the New York Supreme Court on Monday (01.25.21), and they have been granted a divorce nine months after their split.
The exes - who tied the knot in 2015 - had agreed a divorce settlement on January 13.
Mary-Kate‘s lawyer, Nancy Chemtob, revealed at the time that “all issues" were "resolved”, though details of their settlement were not made public.
Michael Mosberg, the lawyer for Olivier, also released a statement that said “a deal" was "done”.
Mary-Kate and Olivier split in May 2020, after the ‘New York Minute’ actress claimed Olivier wanted to kick her out of their New York home in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a summons and complaint filed to New York's Supreme Court on April 17, she wrote: "It was clear my marriage was over ... the relationship has broken down irretrievably." However, the courts were not taking applications at the time due to the global health crisis.
But in papers, Mary-Kate asked for an emergency order as she was "petrified" about losing a roof over her head and her personal property.
She wrote: "My husband has terminated the lease on our New York City residence ... without my consent. This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19.
"I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well."
