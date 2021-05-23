Matt Smith's new girlfriend

Matt Smith reportedly has a new girlfriend.
The 'Doctor Who' star - whose last serious relationship was with actress Lily James - is reportedly dating investment banker Caroline Brady, 30, who is a sister of actress Millie Brady.
A source told The Mail On Sunday's Talk Of The Town column: "Last month, Millie’s friends were saying excitedly that her sister is seeing Matt Smith."
Caroline previously dated Bryan Ferry’s eldest son Tara, while Matt, 38, split from Lily in December 2019 after a five-year romance.
The couple were believed to have briefly rekindled their romance in spring 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown.
A source said at the time: "Matt and Lily’s break-up was mostly because their hectic schedules meant they could barely see each other.
“They kept the house together when they split because they were both barely around. But when lockdown began, they ended up isolating together.
“Being in the house and having no work and distractions has allowed them to reconnect and get back to a good place."
However, the reunion did not last and they later split for good, with Lily now dating musician Michael Shuman.
