Matthew and Camila Alves McConaughey welcome new addition to the family

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey have adopted another dog.
The ‘Gold’ star and his spouse - who are parents to Levi, 12, Livingston, eight, and Vida, 10 - already have several canines and cats in their household and Camila has introduced the latest member of the family on Instagram.
Alongside a selfie with the cute snow white pup, she wrote: “New addition to the family. What was I thinking!!! 4 months old ...THANK YOU @humanesociety for what you do!! This little one has a home now! (sic)”
The 38-year-old supermodel recently shared a sweet snap with their other dog, Cheesy, having a foot rub and joked that it’s been a while since she got a massage from her husband and kids.
She captioned the post: “Can I be like this today!!! Zone out for a minute from the problems of the world...
"Man ... I am gonna have to have a family meeting here... can't remember the last time I got a foot rub! Cheesy is living the life!! (sic)"
The Brazilian beauty previously explained why she has so many pets.
She wrote: "My first dog here was named Bobby. He wouldn't stop stealing our food he was very naughty! (I thought it was funny). My dad gave him away... so I think that's part of why I want every animal I see!"
Meanwhile, Matthew recently revealed he and his wife are "getting a little bit better" at finding time for themselves.
The 51-year-old actor and his family have been quarantined at home with his 88-year-old mother Kay, and the loved-up couple have had to work hard to build "some structure".
He said: "Sometimes you go through the day and you got the kids’ remote schooling, you get everyone set up, you’re doing meals and running around.
"I’m doing my work, she’s doing hers, and sometimes it’ll be at 9:30 at night or 10 o’clock when we actually look at each other and go, ‘Oh, hi, how are you?’
“But she’s really good at scheduling and we’re getting a little bit better at creating some structure, not only for the kids but for us and saying, ‘Hey, from this time to this time don’t come knocking on the door. We’re gonna have our time.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.