Matthew Hussey: Why you should NEVER send a naked picture to anyone

Matthew Hussey says every naked photo has the potential to end up online.

The 35-year-old YouTube star - who has made a career out of being a life coach for young women - urged young fans to remember that any pictures they may choose to send to a partner could be published one day and would "never" send anything of himself to a friend that he wouldn't be happy to see flooding the Internet one day.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

