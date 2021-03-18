Matthew McConaughey to reprise A Time to Kill role for new HBO TV series

Matthew McConaughey is set to reprise his ‘A Time to Kill’ role in an upcoming limited series for HBO.
The 51-year-old actor played lawyer Jack Brigance in the 1996 courtroom crime drama movie which was based on John Grisham’s 1989 novel of the same name, and he is now set to take on the role once again for a new television series inspired by the follow-up book, ‘A Time for Mercy’.
Matthew will play Jack Brigance at an older stage of his life, and the series will see him defend a teenage boy who killed a sheriff's deputy in their Mississippi hometown.
Whilst many in the town want the boy to get the death penalty, Jake digs into the details of the case and finds there's much more to the story.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, there are no writers attached to the series yet, but Lorenzo di Bonaventura – who was a Warner Bros. Pictures executive when the studio released ‘A Time to Kill’ – will board the project as an executive producer.
‘A Time to Kill’ helped cement Matthew’s stardom after it earned $152 million worldwide.
The movie was directed by Joel Schumacher, and told the story of Jack Brigance, who agrees to defend Carl Lee Hailey (Samuel L. Jackson) after he shoots and kills two white men who were arrested after abducting, raping, and beating Carl’s 10-year-old daughter Tonya.
As of the time of writing, it’s not yet known whether any of the original movie’s other stars – including Samuel, Sandra Bullock, Donald Sutherland, Kiefer Sutherland, and Ashley Judd – will reprise their roles in the upcoming series, which does not yet have a release date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.