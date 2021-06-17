Matthew McConaughey: Travel opens my mind

Matthew McConaughey travels to get a "second perspective" on his life and to broaden his horizons.
The 51-year-old actor takes some time away from his busy lifestyle to reflect on the choices he has made and his future to ensure he is on the right path.
Speaking to Tim McGraw on the singer's radio show, 'Beyond The Influence Radio with Tim McGraw', on Apple Music Country, he said: "What travel does is you bounce out and all of a sudden you get to look at it, and you get to read the legato. You get to get the big machinations of how the movements were. 'Wait a minute, where am I in my life?'
"I'm leaving what I know to find what I maybe need to know. It's changing the channel. It opens the aperture to a different light. You actually get objective and look back at what you did in a way that you cannot see when you're subjectively in it hammering the road every day. So, you get a second perspective.
"Sometimes you go, 'I did exactly what I wanted to do.' Most times I go, 'Eh, well what I wanted to do and what I intended to do actually is not quite what I did, but hey hopefully it's close enough.'"
McConaughey also took some time to reflect on his life and contemplated never returning to Hollywood after he rejected a role and was not offered a part in any movie for two years.
He explained: "As soon as, and this is one of those serendipities you talk about timing, as soon as I was spiritually sound with I may not go back to Hollywood, I'm going to do something else maybe in my life, I didn't need it. I wasn't' looking like, 'Am I ever?' Ring, guess who's a new good idea for 'Lincoln Lawyer', for 'Killer Joe', for 'Magic Mike', for 'Mud', for 'True Detective', for 'Dallas Buyer's Club'? I was, because I found anonymity in those two years. I unbranded, and no one knew where I was. By not being around they were like, 'You know who's a bright new idea? McConaughey for this.' Then when they came, I jumped on it."
