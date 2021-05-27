Matthew McConaughey wants position of leadership

Matthew McConaughey is looking for a "leadership position".
The 'Dallas Buyers Club' is uncertain where the future is going to take him, but he wants a job that will put him in a good place to "help others" and bring them together in some way.
He told AARP - The Magazine: "In my next chapter I'll step into some sort of leadership position, but I don't know what that is yet. Politics? Another book? A ministry? The crux of it is to help others.
"We're coming out of a time of limbo and evolving, as people and as a nation. We've got to come together and have some sort of unity — I think everyone can agree we can use that."
The 51-year-old star - who has children Levi, 12, Vida, 11, and Livingston, eight, with wife Camila Alves - has been tipped to run for Governor of Texas and he confirmed that's a possibility he's exploring.
He said: "Now, I've never done a Western — not sure why.
"I did 'The Newton Boys', but they were more bank robbers. Governor of Texas? Yeah. That'd be kind of a Western, for sure.
"So I see a Western in my future, one way or another."
Following the Black Lives Matter protests, the coronavirus pandemic and the civil unrest after the US election, Matthew called on society to make changes instead of feeling helpless at the idea of being able to have an impact on the world.
He said: "After COVID, George Floyd and civil unrest, we need to look back and say, “OK, there are changes that need to be made. Can we come out of this changed for the better? Has our floor been shaken enough that we'll reevaluate or recompose our value system?”
"We're never going to be perfect. But that doesn't mean we say, 'Well, if we'll never get there, I'm not fighting for it.'
"We keep going after it. You get up and you take another swing and you pass it on to the next generation — as it was passed on to us — and that generation passes it on to the next. And hopefully, we make small escalations and get a little closer, a little bit better, and more evolved."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.