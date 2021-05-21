Matthew Perry launches Friends-inspired merchandise

Matthew Perry has launched a line of limited-edition merchandise inspired by his 'Friends' character.
The 51-year-old actor filmed a long-awaited 'Friends' reunion in April, and to mark the fact the HBO special will air next week, he's launched a clothing line, which includes T-shirts and sweatshirts for adults, as well as items for babies and pets.
Matthew - who played Chandler Bing in the long-running sitcom - wrote on Instagram: "Could I BE More ME? I'm releasing a new limited edition merchandise collection only available for three weeks. Get yours in the link in my bio so people will know just how 'you' you are. Only available at represent.com/matthewperry (sic)"
Most of the designs make reference to Chandler's signature catchphrases and his sarcastic tone.
The items all feature the classic 'Friends' font and a few designs even reference Chandler’s fondness for baths, the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column reports.
One of the hoodies - which is available for $44.99 - reads: "Could I be more me?"
Similarly, one of the T-shirts in the collection says: "Could I be any more vaccinated?"
The line of merchandise has already attracted interest from some of Matthew's showbiz pals, including retired soccer star David Beckham.
In response to Matthew's Instagram post, the former sportsman said: "I need one."
The much-anticipated reunion - which is also set to feature Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow - will air on HBO Max on May 29.
And David, 46, will be among the guest stars, alongside Justin Bieber and Reese Witherspoon.
The iconic sitcom ran between 1994 and 2004, and Lisa recently confessed she thought it would "go on forever".
The actress - who played Phoebe Buffay in the hit show - shared: "It was on for 10 years, but I just thought, 'This could go on forever.'"
