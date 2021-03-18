Maya Rudolph to Star in Apple TV+ Comedy From Alan Yang & Matt Hubbard

Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order to an as-yet-untitled comedy series starring the hilarious Maya Rudolph.
The Saturday Night Live alumna is teaming up with Emmy winning creators Alan Yang (Master of None) and Matt Hubbard (30 Rock) for the half-hour series. Although there are few details about the project, Rudolph’s character has been unveiled.
Have Your First Look at Rose Byrne's 'Physical' on Apple TV+ (PHOTO)
The comedy giant will play Molly, a woman who leads a seemingly perfect life from the outside until everything is upended when her husband leaves her with nothing … but $87 billion.
Yang and Hubbard serve as writers for the series and executive produce alongside Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne, and Danielle Renfrew Behrens who work under the Animal Pictures banner. Dave Becky will also executive produce on behalf of 3 Arts. Universal Television will serve as the project’s studio.
Along with being known for her work on SNL, Rudolph’s other recent TV credits include voice roles in Big Mouth, Bless the Harts, and Big Hero 6: The Series. She also played the judge on NBC’s Mike Schur comedy The Good Place.
This series reunites Yang with Apple TV+, with whom he recently collaborated on the award-winning Little America. His other credits apart from Little America and Master of None include Parks and Recreation, The Good Place, and Forever which he worked on with Hubbard and Rudolph. Hubbard’s TV credits include Parks and Recreation, Superstore, and Joey among others.
The new show joins Apple TV+’s growing slate of comedies including Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Dickinson, and Central Park, among others.
