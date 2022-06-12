Mayra Veronica hails 'devoted' and 'supportive' Sam Asghari

Mayra Veronica thinks Sam Asghari will be a "fantastic husband" to Britney Spears.
The 41-year-old singer previously dated Sam, 28, and she's convinced that he'll be "very devoted" and "very supportive" of the 40-year-old pop star.
Speaking about her ex-boyfriend, Mayra told TMZ: "I think Sam would be a fantastic husband. He's not like the cheating type or the flirting type, he's very devoted, very supportive."
Mayra can only see "good things" for the loved-up couple, who recently tied the knot at Britney's home in Los Angeles.
She shared: "When I dated Sam, I was pretty much in the same situation that Britney was, I was being controlled by my management and what have you and he came into the picture when I was trying to separate from all that."
Mayra believes Sam has provided Britney with the support she's needed over recent years. And she's convinced that they'll now have a happy life together.
She said: "I think they're a perfect match, to be honest ... he will ultimately take good care of her no matter which way it goes."
Meanwhile, a source recently claimed that Britney and Sam haven't planned their honeymoon.
The celebrity duo - who became engaged in September last year - are currently enjoying "being newlyweds and just hanging out in LA".
The insider said: "The wedding was everything Britney could have wished for and more. She loved it all."
The chart-topping star and Sam don't currently have any honeymoon plans in place. But the 'Oops!... I Did It Again' hitmaker "would love" to spend some quality time with her new husband.
The insider explained: "They don't have a honeymoon planned yet, but Britney would love to take another trip."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.