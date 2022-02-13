Meadow & AJ Reunite in ‘Sopranos’-Themed Chevy Super Bowl Spot (VIDEO)

Chevrolet woke up this morning and chose nostalgia for its Super Bowl LVI ad as the company paid homage to one of TV’s most iconic series: The Sopranos.
Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler reprise their roles as Meadow and AJ Soprano in the Big Game spot for Chevrolet’s first-ever all-electric Chevy Silverado. The ad plays out much like the opening title sequence of HBO‘s late ’90s/early ’00s which originally featured James Gandolfini‘s Tony Soprano driving into New Jersey.
Playing in the background is “Woke Up This Morning” by Alabama 3, the original show’s theme song, but instead of Tony sitting in the driver’s seat, it’s Sigler’s Meadow, who is meeting little brother AJ (Iler). Thankfully she’s doing so with the new Chevy Silverado easily allowing her to parallel park without a single thought.
12 'Sopranos' Easter Eggs From 'The Many Saints of Newark'
This little detail is a nice callback to The Sopranos‘ memorable finale episode in which Meadow struggled to park her car while dad Tony, mom Carmella (Edie Falco), and brother AJ waited for her inside of Holden’s restaurant.
Rather than Holden’s though, this add features Bahr’s, a restaurant that makes an appearance in the recent prequel film The Many Saints of Newark. And along with releasing the promo spot, Chevy also shared a fun behind-the-scenes look at the making of the nostalgia-filled commercial.
Check out the original ad, above, and don’t miss the behind-the-scenes featurette as well, below. Let us know what you thought of the sweet reunion, below, and catch up with The Sopranos anytime on HBO Max.
The Sopranos, Streaming now, HBO Max
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.