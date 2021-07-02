Megan Fox: Having kids 'saved me'

Megan Fox credits her kids with saving her life.
The 35-year-old actress has sons Noah, eight, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, four, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and has said welcoming her first child at the age of 26 gave her a new sense of “purpose”.
She explained: "That kind of saved me honestly. I needed an escape."
The ‘Jennifer’s Body’ star said she was “so lost” before becoming a mother, and learned to be more empathetic when she had children.
She told The Washington Post: "[I was] so lost and trying to understand how am I supposed to feel value or find purpose in this horrendous, patriarchal, misogynistic hell that was Hollywood at the time? [People had a] pervasive perception of me as a shallow succubus ... for at least the first decade of my career.
“[Having kids has] given me the ground that I needed to grow into something quite special.”
Meanwhile, Megan – who is now romancing Machine Gun Kelly – recently discussed what it's like being a working mother, as she said there’s a “weird pressure” that comes with the territory.
She said: "As an actor, it's just very unforgiving because you can't be on camera once you're past a certain stage of pregnancy ... Also, once you have the baby its like 'Okay, well you're going to have to leave to nurse every two hours and that costs us money and now we're dealing with insurance.' It becomes this big thing.
"Hollywood is not adapted to women and us actually having lives and being moms. I don't have an answer for what we can do about that, other than as more women rise up the ranks and are in control and in power in Hollywood, then obviously those things will change. It's been a patriarchy for so long.
"There is that thing in this industry of like, 'Well, are you giving up? Are you just a mom now?' There's this weird pressure, which also then creates guilt. You go to work too soon to satisfy those people."
