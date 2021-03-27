Megan Thee Stallion has two plan As

Megan Thee Stallion has "always had two plan As".
The 'Savage' hitmaker - who is currently working on her Health Administration course at Texas Southern University - insisted her rap career is as important to her as her dream of working in healthcare.
Speaking about her ambition and drive, she said: "I always had two plan As. I wanted to work in healthcare and I wanted to be a rapper."
And the 26-year-old rapper is also working towards opening an assisted-living facility for the elderly in her hometown of Houston, Texas.
Speaking to The Times' Saturday Review supplement, she added: "I grew up with strong women around me who instilled the importance of giving back, and it’s important for me to support Houston. My city helped me become who I am today."
Meanwhile, Megan wants to continue working towards her degree to make her late mother - who sadly passed away in 2019 - proud.
She said: "I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed. I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed. My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am."
The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker has always seen everyone be so "independent" and that has informed her own ambition as she goes through her life.
She added: "I literally watched my mom and my grandmother get up and go to work every single day. My big mama owned three houses in South Park [Houston]. She was going hard, working to provide for our family, so I've always seen her drive. I've always seen everybody in my life be independent. My daddy passed away when I was 15, so my mama was still going hard taking care of us."
