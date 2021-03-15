Megan Thee Stallion hosts dinner to celebrate Grammy wins

Megan Thee Stallion hosted a private dinner to celebrate her three Grammy Award wins.
The 26-year-old rapper picked up three gongs - Best New Artist, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for her 'Savage Remix' with Beyonce - at the awards ceremony on Sunday (14.03.21) and she celebrated by hosting her family and friends for a lavish dinner.
Meghan held the bash at The Highlight Room, a rooftop venue, in Los Angeles with the likes of Taraji P. Henson and Usher in attendance alongside Megan’s boyfriend, the rapper Pardi Fontaine.
The New York Post's Page Six column reports that the guests were wined and dined with a series of luxury treats including ginger honey glazed salmon as well as roasted chicken, chicken meatballs and charred broccoli. Guests also enjoyed kale and apple salads.
Each table was placed eight feet apart amid the coronavirus pandemic, as Megan toasted her own success and thanked her supporters with a glass of D’Usse XO cognac.
Meanwhile, Megan previously admitted she "can't believe" she's won three Grammy Awards.
She said: "I couldn't believe I was here when I got here and I can't believe I'm leaving here with these."
Megan also admitted it was an "epic moment" for her to go on stage holding hands with Beyonce to accept their Best Rap Performance honour.
She added: "It was such an epic moment. Beyonce is just a treasure to everybody in Houston, pretty sure everybody in the world, but specifically where we are from we just absolutely love Beyonce. And to have her just seal the deal for me, it's like a pat on the back like, 'I am proud of you girl.'"
