Megan Thee Stallion: I want to use my platform for good

Megan Thee Stallion wants to use her “voice to amplify causes that are important” to her.
The ‘WAP’ hitmaker launched the Women on Top initiative with the clothing brand Fashion Nova earlier this month, where she plans to donate a total of $1 million during Women’s History Month to female-driven organizations.
And now, Megan has said she couldn’t be “more thrilled” to be partnering with Fashion Nova for the charitable project, as the importance of “giving back” has been “instilled” in her from a young age.
She said: "I grew up with very strong women around me, who instilled the importance of giving back. I realize I am in a unique position to use my voice to amplify causes that are important to me.
“When Fashion Nova approached me about their Women on Top Initiative, I couldn't have been more thrilled. Giving out a million dollars is a big deal! These grants are going to change lives."
So far, Megan has already donated $100,000 to the Breonna Taylor Foundation, $50,000 to Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Atlanta and $25,000 to Texas Southern University in support of scholarships for women at the college of pharmacy and health sciences.
Megan herself is currently pursuing a degree in health administration from the university, and says she’s “always dreamt” of opening a care facility.
She explained: "I have been working so hard for these papers! I have always dreamt of opening an elder care facility to help the elderly. I can't wait to get with my classmates and put everyone to work helping our grandparents."
The 26-year-old rapper will be graduating later this year, and said she juggles her hectic schedule with the help of her “great team”.
Speaking to E! News, she said: "I juggle it all with my great team, and I have really great time management. It is also really important to take time for what is important.”
