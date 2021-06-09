Megan Thee Stallion to fund pupil's tuition fees for Roc Nation scholarship

Megan Thee Stallion is to pay for one lucky student's four-year scholarship at Long Island University.
The 'Savage' hitmaker will fund one pupil's tuition at her label Roc Nation's School of Music, Sports and Entertainment.
The 26-year-old rap megastar - who inked a management deal with Jay-Z's label in 2019 - said: "If I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it's a victory. It's important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game changer in whichever fields they choose."
According to TMZ, the Grammy-winner will also give a guest lecture for their 'Industry Expert Speaker Series'.
The website for the 51-year-old hip-hop legend's school states that it will "prepare students for a wide range of careers in performance, entrepreneurship, all aspects of music, and sports business management. Students will engage with university professors, alongside visiting guest artists and lecturers, while participating in immersive internships, ensuring they graduate with both hands-on experience and a network of professional contacts."
Launching in the autumn, they are offering undergraduate degrees in music, entrepreneurship and production and sports management.
Megan herself is studying health administration at Texas Southern University and eventually hopes to open an assisted living facility in her home city of Houston.
The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker is committed to her studies despite her chart success.
Hitting back at one social media user who doubted she would finish her degree, she replied: "Mam Im abt to Graduate in the fall and still gone open my facility.. hope you get them retweets doe (sic)"
The music star is thrilled that she's managing to prove her doubters wrong by balancing her studies with her music career.
She added: "They swore I wasn’t gone get that degree [laughing emojis] SIKE (sic)"
Megan previously explained that her dream of opening an assisted living facility was inspired by her own family.
She shared: "I watched my grandmother take care of my great-grandmother all my life.
"Just watching these two little old ladies take care of each other, I was like, 'Y'all need some help.'"
