Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wins Gracie Award for Archetypes podcast

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has won an award for her Archetypes podcast.

The 41-year-old former actress has been named a digital media national winner by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's annual Gracie Awards, which "celebrate exemplary programming and individual achievement created by, for and about women across all media in news and entertainment".

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

