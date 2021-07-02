Meghan McCain is leaving 'The View'.
The 36-year-old television host announced on Thursday's (01.07.21) episode of the daytime talk show that she has made the difficult decision to leave her role at the end of the month after almost four years.
Meghan addressed her departure at the top of the show, saying: "I am just going to rip the Band-Aid off.
"I am here to tell all of you, my wonderful co-hosts and viewers at home, that this is going to be my last season here at 'The View'.
"I will be here through the end of July to finish out the season with all of you which I am grateful for.
"This was not an easy decision. It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer, and talking to my family and my close friends, and, you know, look — COVID has changed the world for all of us and it changed the way, at least for me, the way I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like."
Meghan welcomed her first child with husband Ben Domenech, a daughter named Liberty, in September, and explained that spening more quality time with her family is a major factor in her leaving the show.
She explained: "When I said goodbye to all of you in the studio, over a year and a half ago, I had just found out I was pregnant. I left the city very quickly because my OBGYN wanted me to leave because he wasn't sure about how COVID could possibly impact pregnant women.
"I came to the D.C. area, which is where my husband and I have always split time, and it's where I grew up splitting time. We have this incredible life here, we're surrounded by my family, his family, by friends, by this incredible support unit.
"I think as any new mom knows, when I think about where I want Liberty to have, you know her first steps and her first words — I just have this really wonderful life here that ultimately, I felt I didn't want to leave."
Meghan made her debut on the October 9, 2017, episode and was previously a guest-host between 2008 and 2010.
