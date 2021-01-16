Meghan Trainor gives pregnancy update

Meghan Trainor has bad wheezing amid her pregnancy.
The ‘Lips Are Movin’ hitmaker - who is just weeks away from her due date - thought her dog was having a cry when she woke up, but realized it was her own breathing.
The pop star - who is expecting a baby boy with her ‘Spy Kids’ actor husband Daryl Sabara - shared a professional photograph of her cradling her bump on Instagram this week, and told fans: “Preggo update: woke up thinking my dog was crying... it was me WHEEZING trying to breath while laying down lol. Less than a month to go (sic)”
Meghan has been open about her pregnancy journey so far, and recently confessed she’s both excited and “scared” of giving birth without her mother by her side, as she may not be allowed into the delivery room because of coronavirus restrictions.
She explained: "We're so excited, we planned it out so - when I tell people I'm scared to go to my appointments alone, and they're like, 'Don't have a baby in quarantine.' But I didn't want to travel so much when I'm pregnant and I know this is the time to stay home.
“Some appointments my husband got to go to and some he didn't. But those appointments, the doctors were very nice to me and set up a FaceTime ... I'm scared of birth and, like, not being able to have my mom in the room. 'Cause, like, they can barely let your husband in the room, but I’m like, 'But I need my momma … I just need my head rubs.”
The ‘All About That Bass’ hitmaker also previously said she had originally hoped her baby would be born in time for Christmas, but will instead have to wait until February to welcome her son into the world.
She said: "I’m a Christmas baby. I wanted that, but we didn’t achieve that goal for a minute. But, mine’s [due in] February.”
