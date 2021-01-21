Meghan Trainor: My baby is breech again

Meghan Trainor’s baby is “breech” for the second time.
The 27-year-old singer is currently expecting a son with her husband Daryl Sabara, and has revealed the unborn tot is in a breech position, meaning he is bottom or feet first in the womb, and therefore not in the ideal position to be delivered.
Meghan wrote on Instagram: "Preggo update: Baby is breech again at 36 weeks so I've been laying upside down on my couch everyday lol (sic)”
The ‘Lips Are Movin’ singer shared the update alongside photos from her professionally shot maternity shoot.
She added: “Also nowadays I don't look anything like this. But damn we looked good this day. big thanks to the team!! (sic)”
Meghan has been open about the challenges she’s faced during her pregnancy, including her battle with gestational diabetes, which she spoke about in December.
The singer also said she’s both excited and “scared” of giving birth without her mother by her side, as she may not be allowed into the delivery room because of coronavirus restrictions.
She explained: "We're so excited, we planned it out so - when I tell people I'm scared to go to my appointments alone, and they're like, 'Don't have a baby in quarantine.' But I didn't want to travel so much when I'm pregnant and I know this is the time to stay home.
“Some appointments my husband got to go to and some he didn't. But those appointments, the doctors were very nice to me and set up a FaceTime ... I'm scared of birth and, like, not being able to have my mom in the room. 'Cause, like, they can barely let your husband in the room, but I’m like, 'But I need my momma … I just need my head rubs.”
Meghan originally hoped her baby would arrive in time for Christmas, but his due date is actually in February.
