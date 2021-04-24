Meghan Trainor's 'rocky start' with son

Meghan Trainor had a "rocky start" with her son.
The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker opened up about the difficult period she and her husband Daryl Sabara had just after their baby Riley arrived in February but she feels "so lucky" that he's "happy and healthy" now.
Sharing a compilation of pictures and videos of the first few days of her son's life, she captioned it: "We had a rocky start ... but Riley is perfect, happy and healthy ... so lucky to be your mama sweet boy."
Meanwhile, in February, Meghan took to Instagram to share the happy news she had welcomed her son into the world.
She wrote: "This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day ... We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE ... Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley! (sic)"
Whilst Daryl wrote in his own message, sharing a sweet picture of their new baby: "Riley ... 7lbs 8oz ... 2/8/21 ... ps- @meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I’m so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world (sic)"
Whilst she was pregnant, Meghan admitted she was "scared" about giving birth without her mother by her side.
Speaking about being pregnant in lockdown, she said: "We're so excited, we planned it out so - when I tell people I'm scared to go to my appointments alone, and they're like, 'Don't have a baby in quarantine.'
"But I didn't want to travel so much when I'm pregnant and I know this is the time to stay home. Some appointments my husband got to go to and some he didn't. But those appointments, the doctors were very nice to me and set up a FaceTime ... I'm scared of birth and, like, not being able to have my mom in the room. 'Cause, like, they can barely let your husband in the room, but I’m like, 'But I need my momma … I just need my head rubs."
