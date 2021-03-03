Mel B banked £1m in a year

Mel B has banked almost £1 million in a year.
The 45-year-old pop star has pocketed a fortune through her Moneyspider Productions business, following the Spice Girls' much-hyped reunion in 2019.
A source told The Sun newspaper: "Mel’s problems have been incredibly well documented, and she totally wears her heart on her sleeve so she never shied away from it.
"Two years ago she owed the US taxman something like £350,000 which she had to ask for more time to pay, and the fall out form her divorce from her ex-husband Stephen [Belafonte] was massive too.
"She is having to pay him something like £3 million over time from the sale of their house and other assets, but the good news is she’s got on top of everything and now can focus on the future.
"It’s a great new start for her."
New accounts for Moneyspider Productions show that the company has gone from having £53,081 in the bank to £834,910.
Mel has returned home to the UK, having previously lived in Los Angeles with her ex-husband, and her finances are now in the best shape they've been in years.
Mel previously admitted to relishing the Spice Girls reunion, admitting she didn't want it to end.
The singer teamed up with Melanie C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Horner for their long-awaited comeback tour and she loved the experience of being back on stage with her bandmates.
She said: "I don’t want it to end. It was me who spent years and years nagging the rest of them to get back out there.
"Now we’ve done it, and we loved it. I’m going to make sure there will be more."
Mel also revealed her determination to perform at Glastonbury and to convince Victoria Beckham to rejoin the group.
She explained in 2019: "I’m in the process of persuading Victoria to do it. And I will make it happen."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.