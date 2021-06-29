Melanie C's daughter laughs at Robbie Williams romance

Melanie C’s daughter makes fun of her for having dated Robbie Williams.
The Spice Girls singer enjoyed a brief romance with the ‘Angels’ hitmaker “back in the day”, much to the amusement of 12-year-old Scarlet, who she has with former partner Thomas Starr.
Mel said: “My daughter takes the mickey out of me because I think I maybe had one or two dates with Robbie Williams back in the day.”
The 47-year-old star admitted she’s been subjected to “lots of rumours” about her personal life but suggested she hasn’t actually dated all those she’s been romantically linked with.
Speaking to Abbie McCarthy on the new episode of the ‘Celebrity Search Engine’ podcast, she said: “There’s been lots of rumours. Probably my most rock’n’roll alleged romance was with Anthony Kiedis from Red Hot Chilli Peppers.”
But the ‘Northern Star’ singer confirmed that not only did she once date 5ive singer Jay Brown but they have stayed in touch over the years.
She said: “Jay from 5ive! We dated for a little while and he’s lovely and he’s still a friend. We don’t see each other very often, but we stay in touch.”
The Spice Girls famously got close to Prince Charles at a gala for the Prince's Trust Charity in May 1997, with Geri and Mel B planting kisses on the royal’s cheeks, and Mel C admitted one of her biggest memories of the night is how “dishevelled” they all looked thanks to a mix-up with their luggage.
She recalled: “We always chose what we wore and there’s a funny story behind that because we all look a little bit dishevelled because our bags didn’t make it!”
“So I think that was kind of what we’d travelled in or what we had in our hand luggage or something! So yeah, that wasn’t the planned outfit!”
