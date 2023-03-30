Melissa Joan Hart tearfully recalls helping kids flee from Nashville shooting

Melissa Joan Hart helped children flee from the scene of the Nashville shooting.

The 46-year-old actress has Mason, 17, Braydon, 15, as well as 10-year-old Tucker with husband Mark Wilkerson, and fought back tears as she explained that when they were on their way to a conference at their children's school on Monday (27.03.23), she and Mark ended up helping a group of kindergartners escape from the scene at the nearby Covenant School, where a 28-year-old woman fatally shot six people.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.